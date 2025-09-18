iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Stake Lifted by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.7% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,011,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.95 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

