Bruce Neil Dawson Sells 350 Shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Neil Dawson sold 350 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $10,195.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,136.41. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bruce Neil Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Bruce Neil Dawson sold 8,879 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $338,733.85.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $537.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 392.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 8.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of IBEX from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IBEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

