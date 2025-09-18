Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder David Duffield Sells 15,000 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David Duffield sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.23, for a total value of $3,333,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,450. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Workday Stock Performance
Shares of WDAY stock opened at $234.88 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 108.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.
View Our Latest Analysis on Workday
About Workday
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Workday
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Clearway Energy’s Price Dip: 3 Reasons It’s a Signal to Buy
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.