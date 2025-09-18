Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder David Duffield Sells 15,000 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David Duffield sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.23, for a total value of $3,333,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,450. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $234.88 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 108.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Workday

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.