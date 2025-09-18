Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Declares $0.47 Dividend

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4682 per share on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,764.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

Marfrig Global Foods Trading Down 1.8%

OTCMKTS MRRTY opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.