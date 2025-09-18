Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Declares $0.47 Dividend

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4682 per share on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,764.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS MRRTY opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

