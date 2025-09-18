Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Declares $0.47 Dividend

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4682 per share on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,764.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.
Marfrig Global Foods Trading Down 1.8%
OTCMKTS MRRTY opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $5.14.
Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marfrig Global Foods
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Clearway Energy’s Price Dip: 3 Reasons It’s a Signal to Buy
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.