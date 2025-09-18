Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFH opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.90. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 24.91%.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

