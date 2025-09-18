Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,577,000 after purchasing an additional 432,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,984,000 after purchasing an additional 367,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after purchasing an additional 684,794 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $614.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $613.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.14. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.00 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The stock has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a PE ratio of 148.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

