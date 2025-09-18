American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Balefire LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $197.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.26 and its 200-day moving average is $213.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $240.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

