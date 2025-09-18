BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research downgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BancFirst from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BancFirst from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

BancFirst Stock Up 1.7%

BancFirst stock opened at $131.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.61. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.79. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 24.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $631,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,740. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at $32,326,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 648.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 142,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,958,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

