Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Lument Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 97.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 1.2%

LFT opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

