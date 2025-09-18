Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0231 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th.

Wartsila Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.20. Wartsila has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Wartsila had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wartsila will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wartsila Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

