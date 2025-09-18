C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Chairman Thomas Siebel Sells 566,125 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) Chairman Thomas Siebel sold 566,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $9,754,333.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 2,510,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,249,057.46. This trade represents a 18.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AI opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.96.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 92.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 54,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C3.ai from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on C3.ai from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

