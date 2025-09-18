Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Director Kenneth Courtis Purchases 55,000 Shares

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Courtis bought 55,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.64 per share, for a total transaction of $7,845,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 681,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,214,437.68. The trade was a 8.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AMR opened at $158.85 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.41 and a twelve month high of $255.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.80. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $2.00. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $550.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

AMR has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

