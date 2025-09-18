Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Sells 79,220 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce Jacobs sold 79,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 227,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,370,450. The trade was a 25.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 616.03%.The firm had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KYMR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. B. Riley upgraded Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

