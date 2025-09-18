Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Sells 79,220 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce Jacobs sold 79,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 227,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,370,450. The trade was a 25.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4%
NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 616.03%.The firm had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KYMR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. B. Riley upgraded Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
