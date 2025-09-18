Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 98.25 and a current ratio of 98.25. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,073 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $561,346.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,599.18. The trade was a 15.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth $271,921,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,855,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 877,675 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $7,813,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,323,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 50.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 432,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

