Insider Selling: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) CAO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,008.28. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 15th, Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $123,160.00.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 327.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Webster Financial by 3,628.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Webster Financial by 56.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 118.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

