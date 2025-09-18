Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,809,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,667,344,000 after acquiring an additional 434,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,627 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,383,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,621,000 after acquiring an additional 285,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,534,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,965,000 after purchasing an additional 88,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,136,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,407,000 after purchasing an additional 220,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $197.03 on Thursday. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $240.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.26 and its 200 day moving average is $213.18. The stock has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Profile



American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

