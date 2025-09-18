Hsbc Global Res Downgrades Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) to Hold

Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Get Grab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grab

Grab Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.84. Grab has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Grab had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grab will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Grab by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Grab by 443.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 540,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 440,720 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Grab by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 181,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 152,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.