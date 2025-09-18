Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$162.50 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$204.00 to C$199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$180.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$201.00.

TSE DOL opened at C$189.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.13. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$132.37 and a 52 week high of C$198.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$189.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$176.41.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

