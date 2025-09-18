Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) COO Mark Jacobson Sells 45,783 Shares of Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) COO Mark Jacobson sold 45,783 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $5,241,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2%
Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.54. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $139.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The company had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.86.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Axsome Therapeutics
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Clearway Energy’s Price Dip: 3 Reasons It’s a Signal to Buy
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.