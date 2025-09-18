Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) COO Mark Jacobson Sells 45,783 Shares of Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) COO Mark Jacobson sold 45,783 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $5,241,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2%

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.54. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $139.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The company had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,690,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,130,000 after buying an additional 302,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,303,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,058,000 after buying an additional 52,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,952,000 after buying an additional 164,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after acquiring an additional 219,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.