Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Director Kenneth Courtis Purchases 53,000 Shares

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Courtis bought 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $154.68 per share, with a total value of $8,198,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 734,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,618,183.16. This trade represents a 7.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $158.85 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $97.41 and a one year high of $255.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 0.64.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $550.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.
AMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Metallurgical Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
