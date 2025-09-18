Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Director Kenneth Courtis Purchases 53,000 Shares

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Courtis bought 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $154.68 per share, with a total value of $8,198,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 734,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,618,183.16. This trade represents a 7.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $158.85 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $97.41 and a one year high of $255.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $550.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 11,100.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 204.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 40.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59,520.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

AMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Metallurgical Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

