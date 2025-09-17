Pines Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF $GLTR

Pines Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,929 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pines Wealth Management LLC owned 0.47% of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Matauro LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

GLTR opened at $155.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.18. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $108.71 and a 52 week high of $156.50.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

