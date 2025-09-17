1,338 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,501 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,722,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,674 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14,969.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,540,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $147,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $182.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $186.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 54.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.