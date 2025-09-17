Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

