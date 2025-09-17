Westbourne Investments Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 391.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.1% of Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $314,650,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 85.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $386,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 18,202.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,003,000 after purchasing an additional 542,605 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 433,789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $122,038,000 after purchasing an additional 318,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on FedEx from $249.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Dbs Bank raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.46.

FedEx Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $227.62 on Wednesday. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

