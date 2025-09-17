Channel Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Channel Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 85.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,199 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,558 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of VRT opened at $136.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

