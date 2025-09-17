Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $QBUF Shares Acquired by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly accounts for about 3.7% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Central Valley Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth $11,892,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 32.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 282,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 69,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 539.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 221,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 187,082 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth $4,409,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 38.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of QBUF stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $153.60 million and a PE ratio of 30.14. Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF Quarterly (QBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the QQQ ETF, up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months QBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBUF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.