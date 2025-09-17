Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 249 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 30,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $10,518,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $440.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $441.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.20.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

