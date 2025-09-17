The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Purchased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $107.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.76.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

