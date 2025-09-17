McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Position Reduced by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.9%

MKC opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $65.95 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

