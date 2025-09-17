First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF $FTQI Stock Holdings Increased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTQI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,180,000 after purchasing an additional 566,295 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 493,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 50,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 251.9% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a market cap of $681.53 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

