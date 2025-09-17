Navigation Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,875 Zacks Focus Growth ETF $GROZ

Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zacks Focus Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GROZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Zacks Focus Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of Zacks Focus Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zacks Focus Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zacks Focus Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Zacks Focus Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zacks Focus Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,502,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Zacks Focus Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

GROZ stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. Zacks Focus Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

The Zacks Focus Growth ETF (GROZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide long-term capital appreciation and minimize loss, through a portfolio of US large-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a proprietary AI tool combined with Zacks research.

