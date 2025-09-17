Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of PFW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $158.08 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

