PFW Advisors LLC Has $586,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

PFW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,949 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,163,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,969 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,760,000 after purchasing an additional 857,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 792,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.