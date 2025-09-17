Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth about $1,113,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,952,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.5%

TDG opened at $1,281.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,447.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1,415.50. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,607.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,406.07, for a total transaction of $4,218,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,852. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total transaction of $2,467,696.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,724.40. This represents a 47.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,232 shares of company stock worth $29,941,171. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

