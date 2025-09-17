Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,069 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in HP by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in HP by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 203,037 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 56,429 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in HP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 139,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.