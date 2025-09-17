Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 142.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 74.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Danske downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.36.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 1.0%

Installed Building Products stock opened at $263.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.85. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $280.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,727,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,999 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,714.29. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,469 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $390,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,218. This represents a 17.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,655 shares of company stock worth $3,123,578. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

