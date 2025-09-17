Defined Wealth Management LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,430,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intel by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $677,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719,274 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1,091.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,204,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $254,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,570,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.17.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.23. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

