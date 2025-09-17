Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF $DIVI

Defined Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF makes up about 2.6% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIVI. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 145.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,259,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1,497.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 617,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 578,811 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 755.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 328,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 290,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 859,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 186,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVI opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.66.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

