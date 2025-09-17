PFW Advisors LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

PFW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 423.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 61,637 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 35,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This trade represents a 14.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,750.44. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,680 shares of company stock worth $12,071,552. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.