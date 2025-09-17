Navigation Wealth Management Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

