WEX Inc. $WEX Shares Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 282.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 161.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In related news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $331,533.39. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,478.55. The trade was a 20.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $150,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,753.60. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on WEX from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.82.

View Our Latest Report on WEX

WEX Price Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $172.15 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $217.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.48.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.