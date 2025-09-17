Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Wit LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,402,000 after acquiring an additional 879,152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,863,000 after acquiring an additional 679,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,465,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,034,000 after acquiring an additional 545,614 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $255.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

