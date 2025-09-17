Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $57.25 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $57,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 368,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 39,772 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 348,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,367,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

