Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 240.2% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,197 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 83.9% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.37.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

