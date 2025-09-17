Fermata Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,974 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,135,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 747,194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day moving average is $104.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $120.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

