Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $30.34 Million Investment in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 566,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,336,000. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.30% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JBND opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $55.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

