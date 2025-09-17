Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,691,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after buying an additional 254,568 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 60,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

