Westbourne Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $85.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

