Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.48 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.46. The firm has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

