Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $7.33 Million Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $190.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.77 and a 200-day moving average of $198.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.35.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

